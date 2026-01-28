Back to the Roots, Episode 144

BTR EP 144 ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

1st SET

01-The Band This Wheel's On Fire/Music From Big Pink/1968 Capitol Records

02-The Paul Butterfield Blues Band Get Out Of My Life, Woman/East-West/1966 Elektra Entertainment

03-The Jesse Williams BandD ream Til I'm Dead/Keep Steady/2025 Family Tree Productions

04-Clarence Edwards Done Got Over It/Swamp's The Word/2013 Red Lightnin' Records

05-The Mothers Of Invention Directly From My Heart To You/Weasels Ripped My Flesh/1970 UMG Recordings

2nd SET

06-Hunter Root Just For Kicks/Skipping Stones That Sind Before They're Thrown/2021 Rusty Moon Records

07-Indigo Girls Second Time Around/Poseidon And The Bitter Bug (Deluxe Edition)/2009 IG Recordings

08-Di Anne Price Going Down Slow/Barrell House Queen/2010 Locobop

09-Jamie Stillway Mell Of A Hess/Mell Of A Hess/2005 Self-Produced

10-The California Honeydrops Street People/Single/2024 Self-Produced

3rd SET (Incorporated into #2)

11-King Of Solomon Hicks Further On Up The Road/How Did I Ever Get This Blue/2026 Artone Label Group

12-Elles Bailey Better Days/Can't Take My Story Away/2026 Outlaw Music

13-Dan Zlotnick Goodbye to Growing Old/Asking For A Friend/2025 Self-Produced