CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)
Homegrown Shows
Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots, Episode 140

Published December 16, 2025 at 11:50 AM EST

BTR EP140ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

01-Bruce Springsteen / Reason To Believe/Nebraska '82 (2025 Remaster)/1982 Columbia Records

02-Calexico / Quattro /Feast Of Wire/2003 Quarterstick Records

03-Don Ross / Afraid To Dance/This Dragon Won't Sleep/1995 Self-produced

04-Pink Floyd / San Tropez/Meddle/1971 Harvest

05-Sopwith Camel / Dancin' Wizard/The Miraculous Hump Returns From The Moon/2005 Reprise Records

2nd STOP
06-The Bones Of J.R. Jones / Dancin' Tonight/The Wildness/2012 Self-produced

07-Southern Culture On The Skids / One Night Of Sin/Kudzu Records Presents/

08-Karen Lovely / Rock Me/Lucky Girl/2010 Pretty Pear Records

09-Matt Andersen / Ophelia/Live At Olympic Hall/2018 Stubbyfingers Inc.

10-Jesse Dayton / Tall Walkin' Texas Trash/Country Soul Brother/2004 Stag Records

3rd Stop
11-Eilen Jewell / Crawl/Gypsy/2019 Signature Sounds

12-Fantastic Negrito / I Hope Somebody's Loving You/Son Of A Broken Man/2024 Storefront Records

13-Mavis Staples / Chicago/Sad And Beautiful World/2025 Anti

Stand Alone Track
14-Daniel Donato / Sweet Tasting Tennessee/A Young Man's Country/2020 Cosmic Country Music

Back to the Roots