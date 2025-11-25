Back to the Roots, Episode 138

BTR EP 138ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

Set 1

01-Darrell Scott The Day Before Thanksgiving/A Crooked Road/2010 Full Light Records

02-The Haden Triplets Memories Of Mother And Dad/The Haden Triplets/2014 Third Man Records

03-Guy Forsyth When It All Comes Down/Love Songs: For And Against

04-Eric Bibb, Habib Koite & Mamadou Kone Goin' Down The Road Feelin' Bad/Brothers In Bamako/2012 Stony Plain Rights Management

05-The War And Treaty That's How Love Is Made/Lover's Game/2023 UMG Recordings

Set 2

06-Arlo Guthrie Alice's Restaurant Massacree/ Alice'sRestaurant/1967 Warner/Reprise Records

Set 3

07-Loudon Wainwright III Thanksgiving/Career Moves/1993 Virgin Records

08-Eric Bibb, Habib Koite & Mamadou Kone Blowin' In The Wind/Brothers in Bamako/2012 Stony Plain Rights Management

09-Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey Amazing Grace/House Of The Rising Sun/Conspirators/2019 Small and Nimble Records

(Stand Alone Last Song w/ no spoken credits)

10-John Roberts Kill The Turkey/The Bob's Burgers 'Thanksgiving'EP/2020 Sub-Pop Records

