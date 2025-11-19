Back to the Roots, Episode 137
BTR EP 137ARTISTS & PLAYLIST
01-Melody Gardot Morning Sun/Currency Of Man/2015 Decca Records
02-Nick Shoulders Dixie Be Damned/Refugia Blues/2024 Gar Hole Records
03-Jesse Dayton Country Soul Brother/Country Soul Brother/2004 Stage Records
04-Aimee Bushong Chicken On My Stove/Chicken On My Stove/2020 1789395 Records DK
05-Joshua Hedley Fresh Hot Biscuits/All Hat/2025 New West Records
1st STOP
06-Greyhounds Hot Sauce/Live on 29th Street Vol IV/2024 Self-Produced
07-Garrett T. Capps Bitchin'/Y Los Lonely Hipsters/2016 Self-Produced
08-Blue Moon Marquee Scream, Holler & Howl/Scream, Holler & Howl/2022 Self-Produced
09-Indigo Girls Second Time Around/Poseidon & The Bitter Bug/2009 Vanguard Records
10-John Mayall Sensitive Kind/A Sense Of Place/1989 Island Records
2nd STOP
11-Ina Forsman Miss Mistreated/Been Meaning To Tell You/2019 Jazzhaus Records
12-Fantastic Negrito Night Has Turned To Day/Fantastic Negrito (Album)/2016 Blackball Universe
13-Jeremy Messersmith If You See A Nazi/ 11 Obscenely Optimistic Songs For Ukulele: A Micro Folk Record For the 21st Century and Beyond/2017 Glassnote Entertainment
3rd STOP
13-Jon Cleary So Damn Good/The Bywater Sessions/2025 FHQ Records