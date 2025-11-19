Back to the Roots, Episode 137

BTR EP 137ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

01-Melody Gardot Morning Sun/Currency Of Man/2015 Decca Records

02-Nick Shoulders Dixie Be Damned/Refugia Blues/2024 Gar Hole Records

03-Jesse Dayton Country Soul Brother/Country Soul Brother/2004 Stage Records

04-Aimee Bushong Chicken On My Stove/Chicken On My Stove/2020 1789395 Records DK

05-Joshua Hedley Fresh Hot Biscuits/All Hat/2025 New West Records

1st STOP

06-Greyhounds Hot Sauce/Live on 29th Street Vol IV/2024 Self-Produced

07-Garrett T. Capps Bitchin'/Y Los Lonely Hipsters/2016 Self-Produced

08-Blue Moon Marquee Scream, Holler & Howl/Scream, Holler & Howl/2022 Self-Produced

09-Indigo Girls Second Time Around/Poseidon & The Bitter Bug/2009 Vanguard Records

10-John Mayall Sensitive Kind/A Sense Of Place/1989 Island Records

2nd STOP

11-Ina Forsman Miss Mistreated/Been Meaning To Tell You/2019 Jazzhaus Records

12-Fantastic Negrito Night Has Turned To Day/Fantastic Negrito (Album)/2016 Blackball Universe

13-Jeremy Messersmith If You See A Nazi/ 11 Obscenely Optimistic Songs For Ukulele: A Micro Folk Record For the 21st Century and Beyond/2017 Glassnote Entertainment

3rd STOP

13-Jon Cleary So Damn Good/The Bywater Sessions/2025 FHQ Records