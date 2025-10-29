Back to the Roots, Episode 134

BTR EP 134 ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

01-Possum River Let The Good Times Roll/Possum River/1971 Ovation Records

02-Powerhouse Flip, Flop, & Fly/Lovin' Machine/1988 Powerhouse Records

03-Eddie 9V Down Along The Cove/Capricorn/2023 Ruf Records

04-Enlly Blue Keep On Boogiin'/Shadows & Soul/2025 9727075 Records DK

05-Shovels & Rope Ohio/Swimmin' Time/2014 Dualtone Music Group

06-Mandolin Orange Like You Used To/Tides Of A Teardrop/2019 Yep Roc Records

07-Ray LaMontagne And They Called Her California/Long Way Home/2024 Liula Records

08-Paul Brady The World Is What You Make It/Spirits Colliding/1995 Fontana Records

09-William Elliott Whitmore Don't Pray On Me/Kilonova/2018 Bloodshot Records

10-Elvin Bishop My Soul/Something Smells Funky 'Round Here/2018 Alligator Records

11-Blackie & The Rodeo Kings Kick My Heart Around/King Of This Town/2020 Divine Industries Inc.

12- Sarah Borges Lucky Us/Good and Dirty/2016 Dry Lightning Records

13-'King Leo' LaDell She's Alright/She's Alright/2022 Self-Produced

14-Mustered Courage Before I Go/We Played with Fire/2018 Mustered Courage

15-Steve Young Drift Away/Live At The Studio Kafe/2017KAFE Records