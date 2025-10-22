Back to the Roots, Episode 133

BTR EP 133 Artists & Playlist

01-Eilen Jewell | Rich Man's World/Letters From Sinners and Strangers/2007 Self-Produced

02-Paul Mark & The Van Dorens | Don't Ya Tell Henry/Smartest Man In The Room/2012 Radiation Records

03-Clarence Edwards | Cry Like A Baby/Swampin'/1990 Last Call

04-Kyshona | Carolina/Legacy Live/2024 Self-Produced

05-Warren Haynes | Power And The Glory/Tales Of Ordinary Madness/2009 Megafore Records

06-Harry Dean Stanton with The Cheap Dates | I'll Be Your Baby Tonight/October 1993/2021 The Harry Dean Stanton Trust and Jamie James

07-Robert Plant | Chevrolet/Saving Grace/2025 Nonesuch Records

08-Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps | Whet My Appetite/The Bottom Line/2007 Jesi-Lu Records

09-Angelique Francis | Break Dem Chains/Not Defeated/2025 Self-Produced

10-The Amazing Rhythm Aces | Dancing The Night Away/Too Stuffed To Jump/1976 Colulmbia Records

11-3hattrio | Dust Devil/Lord Of The Desert/2018 Okedokee Records

12-7 Walkers | New Orleans Crawl/7 Walkers/2010 Response Records

13-Becky Buller | Woodstock/Distance and Time/2020 Dark Shadow Recording

14-The Cash Box Kings | All Night Long/Royal Mint/2017 Alligator Records