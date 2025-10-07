Back to the Roots, Episode 131

BTR EP 131Artists & Playlist

01-Nick Frey & The Sons Of ThunderMississippi Mouth/Mississippi Mouth (Live Sessions)/2022 Foster The Sound Records

02-Early Times & The High RollersCome On, Let's Ride/The Corner/2024 Dealers Choice Records

03-Geoff AchisonRule The World/Don't Play Guitar Boy/2025 Jupiter 2 Records

04-Early JamesBlue Pill Blues/Singing For My Supper/2020 Easy Eye Sound (Nonesuch Records)

05-Garland JeffreysLove Is Not A Cliche/The King Of In Between/2011 Luna Park Records

06-Earl GilliamGot To Find My Baby/Texas Doghouse Blues/2004 Dialtone Records

07-Freddie KingLook On Yonder Wall/Woman Across The River/1973 Capitol Records

08-The Alexis P. Suter BandIt Ain't Easy/Just Stay High/2025 Big Mama Productions

09-Stephen StillsThe Ballad Of Hollis Brown/Stills Alone/1991 Gold Hill Records

10-Bob DylanOne More Cup Of Coffee/Desire/1976 Columbia Records

11-Jennifer WarnesBird On A Wire/Famous Blue Raincoat (20th Anniversary Edition)/2007 Porch Light, LLC

12-Eric Bibb, Rory Block & Maria MuldaurDon't Ever Let Nobody Drag Your Spirit Down/Sisters & Brothers/2004 Telarc International Corp.

13-Delta MoonLovin' In The Moonlight/Howlin'/2005 Self-Produced

14-The Holmes BrothersBad Moon Rising/State Of Grace/2007 Alligator Records

15-Denise LaSalleGoody Goody Getter/Trapped By A Thing Called Love/1972 Westbound Records

16-Bobby CharlesSee You Later Alligator/Last Train To Memphis/2004 The Last Music Company