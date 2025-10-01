Back to the Roots, Episode 129

BRT EP 129 SCRIPT

Welcome folks! … to today's edition of … 'Back To The Roots' … here at listener-supported 90.7FM … WSDL … Delmarva Public Media Dot Org … and brought to you by the support and sponsorship of 'Bethany Blues,' … with locations in Lewes and Bethany Beach, … and 'Downtown Blues,' … in Rehoboth.I'm your host, Ralph Hickman … and I'm here each and every Saturday morning from 10-11AM, … with an encore presentation each following Wednesday at noon … right here on WSDL.

You're tuned into 'Back To The Roots,'

An ethnic cajun ... born in Abbeville, Louisiana … singer-songwriter, Bobby Charles, kicked the show off today with … 'Last Train To Memphis.'The track comes the album of the same name … released in 2004 by The Last Music Company.

Becky Buller is an American bluegrass and roots singer-songwriter ...multi-instrumentalist … best known for her songwriting and fiddling.Here … she presents us with an imaginative cover of an old Simon & Garfunkle tune ... 'A Hazy Shade Of Winter' … from her recently released EP of the same name … on Dark Shadow.

Following that …we heard from a musician, singer-songwriter … known for his accomplished slide guitar work … Jack Broadbent.From his 2019 Creature Records release … 'Moonshine Blue' … we listened to the title track.

Next … we were treated to a tune from the Canadian Americana, Blues, Folk, Jazz, R&B/Soul artist … Angelique Francis.This one comes from her brand new self-produced release … 'Not Defeated' … and is titled … 'Where You Been?'

And … closing out that opening set of music … Jon Batiste performed … 'At All' … from his 2025 Verve Records release … 'Big Money.'

I'm Ralph Hickman … and the show is 'Back To The Roots,'

Your dial is set to 90.7FM … WSDL

Evelyn Harris and StompBoxTrio started our second set of music with their unique interpretation of Jimi Hendrix's … 'I Don't Live Today' … from the band's self-titled and self-produced debut … released in 2022.

Then … Rory Block gave us something of a more traditional take on Hendrix's … 'The Wind Cries Mary.'This track comes from her recent 2025 M.C. Productions release … 'Heavy On The Blues.'

From their 2016 Bang Bang Boogaloo release … Strange Majik … performed the title track … 'Raised On Rock'N'Roll.'

'Good Days For The Blues' comes from the band … Storyville … off the 1996 Atlantic Records' album … 'Piece Of Your Soul.'

And … shifting musical gears just a little bit … The Wildmans brought that set to a close with … 'Garfield's Blackberry Blossom.'The track comes from their self-titled debut … released in 2020 by Mountain Fever Music Group.

I'm Ralph Hickman …and ... this is … 'Back to The Roots,'

This is 90.7FM ...WSDL

Our final set for today began with something from Hank Williams, Jr. … 'Rich White Honky Blues' comes off the 2022 self-produced album of the same name.

Following Hank … guitarist John Skelly gave us the title track to his most recent release … 'Devil's Dust On My Shoes.'

Then … from Candice Ivory's 2023 Little Village release … 'When The Levee Breaks: The Music Of Memphis Minnie … we listened to one of Minnie's most recorded tunes ...

'When The Levee Breaks.'

'Lonely Midnight Blues' wraps up our final set and comes from the band … 'Downhome Kin … and is taken off their 2024 Independent release … 'Roots Run Deep.'

You've been listening to … 'Back To The Roots,' … I'm Ralph Hickman. Thank you for your support of this station … and this show … by tuning in and spending some of your time with me today.

Our final word for the day … goes to Jesse Dayton … a versatile and influential musician who blends Texas blues, outlaw country, and punk rock into his own style. From Jesse's 2018 Blue Elan Records release … 'The Outsider' … please join me now … as we give a listen to … 'Belly Of The Beast.'

'Back To The Roots' is a presentation of Delmarva Public Media, and is broadcast from its Salisbury University studios.Bryan Russo is our Managing Producer with production help from Colin Bright.This show airs every Saturday morning from 10-11AM ...with an encore presentation each following Wednesday at noon.Past and present shows are now available right on our website.Just go to Delmarva Public Media Dot Org, and search … 'Back To The Roots' … follow the drop-down list until you find the show you're looking for.I'm Ralph Hickman.This is 90.7FM … WSDL