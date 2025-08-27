Back to the Roots, Episode 126
BTR EP 126 ARTISTS & PLAYLIST
01-Buddy Guy Where U At/Ain't Done With The Blues/2025 RCA Records
02-Gene Vincent The Wayward Wind/A Gene Vincent Record Date/1958 Capitol Records
03-David Crosby Night Time For The Generals/Wooden Ships/2025 Homespun
04-Simon Kirke Whale Meat Again/Dear Mr. Fantasy: A Celebration for Jim Capaldi/2025 Freedom Songs
05-The Honeydogs I Don't Wanna Fight/Allgebra For Broken Hearts/2025 Self Produced
06-Owen Stewart Nobody Needs To Know/Done And Dusted/2024 Guilt Trip Records
07-Shinyribs Drag/Leaving Time/2025 Nine Mile Records
08-Gangstagrass Long Hard Times To Come/Justified (Music From The Original Television Series/2012 Madison Gate Records
09-Band Of Heathens Odysseus/Live From Momo's/2006 Fat Caddy Records
10-The Cold Stares Coming Home/The Southern/2024 Mascot Label Group
11-Kenny Blues Boss Wayne Watcha Gonna Do Now/Ooh Yeah!/2024 Kenneth Spruell
12-Daddy Mack Blues Band Missisippi Woman/Doctor's Orders/2025 Edward Dattel, Inside Sounds
13-Smokey Smothers I Can't Judge Nobody/Sings The Backporch Blues/1962 King Records
14-Buddy Reed & Th' Rip It Ups Rock Me/Tough Enough/2025 Red Lightnin' Records