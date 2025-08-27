CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)
8/25/25: During Hurricane Erin, we incurred damage to some of our equipment that handles and processes our satellite feed from NPR. We are working to repair this equipment and minimize the interruptions during Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
Homegrown Shows
Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots, Episode 126

Published August 27, 2025 at 2:27 PM EDT

BTR EP 126   ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

 

01-Buddy Guy   Where U At/Ain't Done With The Blues/2025 RCA Records

 

02-Gene Vincent   The Wayward Wind/A Gene Vincent Record Date/1958 Capitol Records

 

03-David Crosby   Night Time For The Generals/Wooden Ships/2025 Homespun

04-Simon Kirke   Whale Meat Again/Dear Mr. Fantasy: A Celebration for Jim Capaldi/2025 Freedom Songs

05-The Honeydogs   I Don't Wanna Fight/Allgebra For Broken Hearts/2025 Self Produced

06-Owen Stewart   Nobody Needs To Know/Done And Dusted/2024 Guilt Trip Records

07-Shinyribs   Drag/Leaving Time/2025 Nine Mile Records

08-Gangstagrass   Long Hard Times To Come/Justified (Music From The Original Television Series/2012 Madison Gate Records

 

09-Band Of Heathens   Odysseus/Live From Momo's/2006 Fat Caddy Records

10-The Cold Stares   Coming Home/The Southern/2024 Mascot Label Group

11-Kenny Blues Boss Wayne   Watcha Gonna Do Now/Ooh Yeah!/2024 Kenneth Spruell

 

12-Daddy Mack Blues Band   Missisippi Woman/Doctor's Orders/2025 Edward Dattel, Inside Sounds

13-Smokey Smothers   I Can't Judge Nobody/Sings The Backporch Blues/1962 King Records

 

14-Buddy Reed & Th' Rip It Ups   Rock Me/Tough Enough/2025 Red Lightnin' Records

Back to the Roots