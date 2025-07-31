Back to the Roots, Episode 123

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

BTR EP 123 ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

Order| Artist | Song | Album| Label

01-Kelley Hunt Gravity Loves You |Gravity Loves You | 2011 88 Records

02-Allison Russell The Returner/The Returner/2023 Birds Of Chicago

03-Amythyst Kiah Black Myself/Wary + Strange/2021 Rounder Records

04-Katy Moffatt You Better Move On/Child Bride/1990 Rounder Records

05-Keb' Mo' The Medicine Man/Good To Be … /2020 Rounder Records

06-S.G.Goodman The Way I Talk/Old Time Feeling/2020 Verve Forecast

07-Sister Rosetta Tharpe Strange Things Happening Every Day/Gospel Train/1974 MCA Records (Original Decca 1958)

08-John Vincent III That's Just The Way It Is, Babe/Songs For The Canyon/2023 Blue June Music

09-Johnny Neel Late Night Breakfast/Late Night Breakfast/2014 Silverwolf

10-Wynton Marsalis All The Whores Go Crazy (About The Way I Ride)/Bolden (Original Soundtrack)/2019 Jazz At Lincoln Center

11-Thea Gilmore Crazy Love/Loft Music/2005 Compass Records

12-Hayes Carll Nice Things/You Get It All/2022 Dualtone Music Group

13-Iris DeMent Goin' Down To Sing In Texas/Workin' On A World/2023 FlariElla Records

14-Tim Grimm Woody's Landlord Revisited/Bones Of Trees/2025 Self-Produced