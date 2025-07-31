Back to the Roots, Episode 123
This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:
BTR EP 123 ARTISTS & PLAYLIST
Order| Artist | Song | Album| Label
01-Kelley Hunt Gravity Loves You |Gravity Loves You | 2011 88 Records
02-Allison Russell The Returner/The Returner/2023 Birds Of Chicago
03-Amythyst Kiah Black Myself/Wary + Strange/2021 Rounder Records
04-Katy Moffatt You Better Move On/Child Bride/1990 Rounder Records
05-Keb' Mo' The Medicine Man/Good To Be … /2020 Rounder Records
06-S.G.Goodman The Way I Talk/Old Time Feeling/2020 Verve Forecast
07-Sister Rosetta Tharpe Strange Things Happening Every Day/Gospel Train/1974 MCA Records (Original Decca 1958)
08-John Vincent III That's Just The Way It Is, Babe/Songs For The Canyon/2023 Blue June Music
09-Johnny Neel Late Night Breakfast/Late Night Breakfast/2014 Silverwolf
10-Wynton Marsalis All The Whores Go Crazy (About The Way I Ride)/Bolden (Original Soundtrack)/2019 Jazz At Lincoln Center
11-Thea Gilmore Crazy Love/Loft Music/2005 Compass Records
12-Hayes Carll Nice Things/You Get It All/2022 Dualtone Music Group
13-Iris DeMent Goin' Down To Sing In Texas/Workin' On A World/2023 FlariElla Records
14-Tim Grimm Woody's Landlord Revisited/Bones Of Trees/2025 Self-Produced