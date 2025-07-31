CONTACT US

Back to the Roots, Episode 123

Published July 31, 2025 at 1:51 PM EDT

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

BTR EP 123  ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

Order| Artist | Song | Album| Label

 

01-Kelley Hunt   Gravity Loves You |Gravity Loves You | 2011 88 Records

 

02-Allison Russell   The Returner/The Returner/2023 Birds Of Chicago

 

03-Amythyst Kiah   Black Myself/Wary + Strange/2021 Rounder Records

 

04-Katy Moffatt   You Better Move On/Child Bride/1990 Rounder Records

 

05-Keb' Mo'  The Medicine Man/Good To Be … /2020 Rounder Records

 

06-S.G.Goodman   The Way I Talk/Old Time Feeling/2020 Verve Forecast

 

07-Sister Rosetta Tharpe   Strange Things Happening Every Day/Gospel Train/1974 MCA Records (Original Decca 1958)

 

08-John Vincent III   That's Just The Way It Is, Babe/Songs For The Canyon/2023 Blue June Music

 

09-Johnny Neel   Late Night Breakfast/Late Night Breakfast/2014 Silverwolf

 

10-Wynton Marsalis   All The Whores Go Crazy (About The Way I Ride)/Bolden (Original Soundtrack)/2019 Jazz At Lincoln Center

 

11-Thea Gilmore   Crazy Love/Loft Music/2005 Compass Records

 

12-Hayes Carll   Nice Things/You Get It All/2022 Dualtone Music Group

 

13-Iris DeMent   Goin' Down To Sing In Texas/Workin' On A World/2023 FlariElla Records

 

14-Tim Grimm   Woody's Landlord Revisited/Bones Of Trees/2025 Self-Produced

 

