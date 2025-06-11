Back to the Roots, Episode 118
This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:
Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps, Yates McKendree - Show Me How You Do It
Andy Fairweather Low - Lightnin's Boogie
Yank Rachell - Do the Boogie Mama
Wynton Marsalis - Red Hot Mammas
Yates McKendree - It Hurts To Love Someone Else
Yasmin Williams, Allison de Groot, Tatiana Hargreaves - Hummingbird
Zach & Maggie - Bring a Banana
Steve James - Grain Alcohol
Loudon Wainwright III - I Knew Your Mother
Country Gazette - Honky Cat
Mickey Jupp - Just In, Fresh Out
Mighty Mike Schermer - Ain't That The Way Love Goes
Della Mae - Working
Y'akoto - Drunk or High
Yarn - Traveling Kind
Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters - Soul Serenade