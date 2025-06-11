Back to the Roots, Episode 118

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps, Yates McKendree - Show Me How You Do It

Andy Fairweather Low - Lightnin's Boogie

Yank Rachell - Do the Boogie Mama

Wynton Marsalis - Red Hot Mammas

Yates McKendree - It Hurts To Love Someone Else

Yasmin Williams, Allison de Groot, Tatiana Hargreaves - Hummingbird

Zach & Maggie - Bring a Banana

Steve James - Grain Alcohol

Loudon Wainwright III - I Knew Your Mother

Country Gazette - Honky Cat

Mickey Jupp - Just In, Fresh Out

Mighty Mike Schermer - Ain't That The Way Love Goes

Della Mae - Working

Y'akoto - Drunk or High

Yarn - Traveling Kind

Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters - Soul Serenade