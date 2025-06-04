CONTACT US

Back to the Roots, Episode 117

Published June 4, 2025 at 1:18 PM EDT

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Memphis Slim & Buddy Guy - Good Time Charlie

Leyla McCalla - Small Towns (Are Smaller for Girls)

Sunny War, Allison Russell, Chris Pierce - Love's Death Bed

David Bromberg Band - Walkin' Blues

Gina Sicilia - Don't Be Afraid To Be Wrong

Janiva Magness - Hittin' On Nothin'

Tommy Castro & The Painkillers - Freight Train (Let Me Ride)

Miko Marks - The Other Side

Alison Krauss & Union Station - North Side Gal

Kinky Friedman - Banjo, Sophie, and Me

JJ Appleton & Jason Ricci - I Got The Feeling

ZZ Ward - I Have No One

Galactic & Irma Thomas - Lady Liberty

Jennifer Porter - Stop Your Talkin'

Brandon Santini - Fish Is Bitin'

Sierra Hull - 25 Trips

Back to the Roots