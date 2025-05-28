Back to the Roots, Episode 116
This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:
Veronica Lewis - Ode To Jerry Lee
Sarah Fulcher - She Who Steals My Man (Steals My Misery)
Tony Holiday - She's A Burglar
Ann Rabson - Ain't That A Shame
Sue Keller - Dallas Blues
Ralph Stanley & The Clinch Mountain Boys - Oh Death
The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band - If I Had Possession Over Judgement Day
Townes Van Zandt - Waiting Around to Die
Delaney Davidson & Marlon Williams - Death Don't Have No Mercy
C.W. Stoneking - The Love Me Or Die
Bill Morrissey - You'll Never Get to Heaven
Lil' Jimmy Reed - When You Leave, Don't Take Nothing
The Builders and the Butchers - Bringin' Home the Rain
Sarah Jarosz - Tell Me True
Beverly McClellan, Keb Mo - Love Will Find A Way Out