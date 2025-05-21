Back to the Roots, Episode 115
This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:
Warren Haynes - Find The Cost Of Freedom > Day Of Reckoning
Mike Farris - Ease On
Tom Mcrae - For The Restless
Missy Raines - Listen To The Lonesome Wind
Della Mae - The Long Game
Iron & Wine - Naked As We Came
Joan Baez - Stones In The Road
The Byrds - My Back Pages
Moonalice - Dusty Streets of Cairo
The Barr Brothers - Half Crazy
The Band Of Heathens - Cornbread
The Subdudes - Too Soon To Tell
Boz Scaggs - Fly Like A Bird
George Lewis - 'Ol Man Mose