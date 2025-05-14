Back to the Roots, Episode 114
This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:
Marshall Chapman - Tower of Song
Mickey Jupp - God and Johnny Walker
Southern Culture On The Skids - Call Me
Dean Zucchero - South Side
Little Village - Don't Bug Me When I'm Working
Yates McKendree - No Justice
The Doobie Brothers - Toulouse Street
Thea Gilmore - Bad Moon Rising
John Martyn - He's Got All the Whiskey
Joe Krown - All of It
Rosie Flores - If (I Could Be With You)
Tracy Chapman - Tell It Like It Is
Jennifer Porter - You're So Easy To Be With
Faces - Ooh La La