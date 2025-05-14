CONTACT US

Homegrown Shows
Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots, Episode 114

Published May 14, 2025 at 2:55 PM EDT

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Marshall Chapman - Tower of Song

Mickey Jupp - God and Johnny Walker

Southern Culture On The Skids - Call Me

Dean Zucchero - South Side

Little Village - Don't Bug Me When I'm Working

Yates McKendree - No Justice

The Doobie Brothers - Toulouse Street

Thea Gilmore - Bad Moon Rising

John Martyn - He's Got All the Whiskey

Joe Krown - All of It

Rosie Flores - If (I Could Be With You)

Tracy Chapman - Tell It Like It Is

Jennifer Porter - You're So Easy To Be With

Faces - Ooh La La

