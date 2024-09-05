Back to the Roots, Episode 81

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Norah Jones - Good Morning

The Wailin' Jennys - Storm Comin'

Iron & Wine - Each Coming Night

Rickie Lee Jones - Jolie Jolie

BoDeans - Good Things

John Hiatt - Have a Little Faith In Me

Patty Griffin - Truth #2

Andrew Bird - Souvenirs

Cowboy Junkies - Lay It Down

Tracy Chapman - New Beginning

Eric Clapton - Promises

Tom Petty - Wildflowers

Tom Waits - Old Songs (& Picture Postcards)

Elephant Revival - Birds and Stars