Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots, Episode 81

Published September 5, 2024 at 3:35 PM EDT

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Norah Jones - Good Morning
The Wailin' Jennys - Storm Comin'
Iron & Wine - Each Coming Night
Rickie Lee Jones - Jolie Jolie
BoDeans - Good Things
John Hiatt - Have a Little Faith In Me
Patty Griffin - Truth #2
Andrew Bird - Souvenirs
Cowboy Junkies - Lay It Down
Tracy Chapman - New Beginning
Eric Clapton - Promises
Tom Petty - Wildflowers
Tom Waits - Old Songs (& Picture Postcards)
Elephant Revival - Birds and Stars

Back to the Roots