All Access 80's #23 - Proto-80s!

On this week's episode of All Access 80's we examined songs that built the 80's sound. For the first time ever, not a single 80's song was played on All Access 80's. Instead, our theme "Proto 80's" looked at songs from the 60s and 70s that were revolutionary for their time, and have hints of what the 80s sound would be come... in one way or multiple!

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 1/31/26, and re-aired 2/02/26).

1. Beauty and the Beast | David Bowie | Heroes | RCA

2. Gloria: In Excelsis Deo | Patti Smith | Horses | Arista

3. Burning Airlines Give You So Much More | Brian Eno | Taking Tiger Mountain (By Strategy) | Island

4. Cherry Bomb | The Runaways | The Runaways | Island

5. Black Lace Shoulder | Metro | Metro | Sire

6. Daylight | RAMP | Come Into Knowledge | Blue Thumb

7. Let Your Heart Be Free | Patrice Rushen | Shout It Out | Prestige

8. I'm Waiting For The Man | The Velvet Underground, Nico | The Velvet Underground & Nico | Verve

9. X Offender | Blondie | Blondie | Chrysalis

10. Stone Roller | Arpadys | Arpadys | Sirocco

11. Tomorrow Never Knows | Beatles | Revolver | Apple

12. This Town Ain't Big Enough For Both Of Us | Sparks | Kimono My House | Island

13. End of the Night | The Doors | The Doors | Elektra

14. Venus | Television | Marquee Moon | Elektra

