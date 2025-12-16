All Access 80's #19 - 6/8 Time!

On this week's episode of All-Access 80's, the theme was "songs in 6/8"! We indeed got technical this week, exploring songs from the decade in the time signature of 6/8, while also exploring the technicality for beginners.

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 12/13/25, and re-aired 12/15/25).

SONG | ARTIST | ALBUM | LABEL

1. Never Tear Us Apart | INXS | Kick | Atlantic

2. Surrender ('88 Version) | Suicide | A Way of Life | Wax Trax!

3. In The Flesh | Blondie | Blondie | Chrysalis

4. This is the Sea | The Waterboys | This Is The Sea | Chrysalis

5. Melt | Siouxsie and the Banshees | Twice Upon A Time | Polydor

6. Caribou | Pixies | Come on Pilgrim | 4AD

7. Back to the Old House | The Smiths | Louder than Bombs | Rhino

8. Yacht Dance | XTC | English Settlement | Virgin

9. She Will Destroy You | Cocteau Twins, Harold Budd | The Moon and the Melodies | 4AD

10. Persephone | Cocteau Twins | Treasure | 4AD

11. The Only Mistake | Joy Division | Still | Factory

12. Not By Chance | Deniece Williams | Water Under The Bridge | Sony

13. Rockin' Back Inside My Heart | Julee Cruise | Floating into The Night | Warner