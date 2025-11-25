All Access 80's #18 - Thankful!

On this week's episode of All-Access 80's, the theme was "thankful"! With Thanksgiving around the corner, I wanted to play songs and bands that I am thankful for- not just because they're great, but because they had a positive impact in my life or bridge a connection from me to others.

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 11/22/25, and re-aired 11/24/25).

SONG | ARTIST | ALBUM | LABEL

1. Raspberry Beret | Prince | Around the World In A Day | Paisley Park

2. A God in an Alcove | Bauhaus | In the Flat Field | 4AD

3. She Bangs the Drums | The Stone Roses | The Stone Roses | Silvertone

4. The Way It Is | Bruce Hornsby and the Range | The Way It Is | Columbia

5. The Sweetest Taboo | Sade | Promise | Epic

6. Last Train Home | Pat Metheny Group | Still Life (Talking) | Geffen

7. Bad | U2 | The Unforgettable Fire | Island

8. Games Without Frontiers | Peter Gabriel | Peter Gabriel (Melt) | Charisma

9. Easy Lover | Philip Bailey & Phil Collins | Chinese Wall | Columbia

10. Athol-Brose | Cocteau Twins | Blue Bell Knoll | 4AD

11. drive it all over me | my bloody valentine | you made me realise | Creation

12. Gypsy | Fleetwood Mac | Mirage | Warner Bros.