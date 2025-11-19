All Access 80's #17 - Animals!

On this week's episode of All-Access 80's, the theme was "animals"! Simply put, we played songs with animals in the title, or somehow referencing their critter of choice. From Seagulls to "Rain Dogs" we had it all!

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 11/15/25, and re-aired 11/17/25).

SONG | ARTIST | ALBUM | LABEL

1. The Lovecats | The Cure | Japanese Whispers | Fiction

2. Seagulls Screaming Kiss Her Kiss Her | XTC | The Big Express | Virgin

3. Animal | Bar-Kays | Animal | Mercury

4. Hair of the Dog | Bauhaus | Mask | Beggars Banquet

5. And Your Bird Can Sing | The Jam | Sound Affects | Polydor

6. And Dream Of Sheep | Kate Bush | Hounds of Love | EMI

7. Rain Dogs | Tom Waits | Rain Dogs | Island

8. Buffalo Soldier | Bob Marley & The Wailers | Confrontation | Island

9. Horsin' Around | Prefab Sprout | Steve McQueen | Kitchenware

10. Monkey Gone to Heaven | Pixies | Doolittle | 4AD

11. Shock The Monkey | Peter Gabriel | Peter Gabriel 4: Security | Geffen

12. Rock Lobster | The B-52s | The B-52s | Island

13. Black Cat | Janet Jackson | Rhythm Nation 1814 | A&M

14. Frou-Frou Foxes in Midsummer Fires | Cocteau Twins | Heaven or Las Vegas | 4AD

