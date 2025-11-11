All Access 80's #16 - Basslines!

On this week's episode of All-Access 80's, the theme was "basslines!" We kicked up the low-end and took a peek at the greatest bass guitarists, and basslines in general, across various 80's genres.

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 11/08/25, and re-aired 11/10/25).

SONG | ARTIST | ALBUM | LABEL

1. Forget Me Nots | Patrice Rushen | Straight From The Heart | Elektra

2. A Certain Someone | The Sundays | Reading, Writing & Arithmetic | Rough Trade

3. Rio | Duran Duran | Rio | Capitol

4. Age of Consent | New Order | Power, Corruption & Lies | Factory

5. Never Too Much | Luther Vandross | Never Too Much | Epic

6. Billie Jean | Michael Jackson | Thriller | Epic

7. This Night Has Opened My Eyes | The Smiths | Hatful of Hollow | Sire

8. Sleepless | King Crimson | Three of a Perfect Pair | E'G

9. Love Buzz | Nirvana | Bleach | Sub Pop

10. Paid In Full | Eric B. & Rakim | 4th & Bway

11. Fascination Street | The Cure | Disintegration | Fiction

12. Love You More | Buzzcocks | Singles Going Steady | I.R.S.

13. Headlights on the Parade | The Blue Nile | Hats | Linn

