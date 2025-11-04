All Access 80's #15 - Pen Pals!

On this week's episode of All-Access 80's, the theme was "pen pals"! Artists like to "send letters" to one another when they write songs. Sometimes its in good light, other times not so much. We played songs from the 80s that were written about, dedicated to, or otherwise speak on another musician.

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 11/01/25, and re-aired 11/03/25).

SONG | ARTIST | ALBUM | LABEL

1. Jackie Wilson Said (I'm In Heaven When You Smile) | Dexys Midnight Runners | Too Rye Ay | Mercury

2. Only over You | Fleetwood Mac | Mirage | Warner Bros.

3. All Those Years Ago | George Harrison | Somewhere in England | Dark Horse

4. Cars and Girls | Prefab Sprout | From Langley Park to Memphis | Epic

5. The Boys of Summer | Don Henley | Building the Perfect Beast | Geffen

6. Did She Jump or Was She Pushed? | Richard & Linda Thompson | Shoot Out The Lights | Hannibal

7. I Know Where Syd Barrett Lives | Television Personalities | And Don't The Kids Just Love It | Rough Trade

8. Missing You | Diana Ross | Swept Away | RCA

9. I Remember Clifford | Cedar Walton Quartet | Bluesville Time | Criss Cross

10. Genius of Love | Tom Tom Club | Tom Tom Club | Sire

11. Gene and Eddie | Stray Cats | Blast Off | EMI

12. When Smokey Sings | ABC | Alphabet City | Mercury