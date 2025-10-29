All Access 80's #14 - Harmonica!

On this week's episode of All-Access 80's, the theme was harmonica! While its not a common instrument that comes to mind when you think about 80s music, we went and found some tracks that demonstrate the beauty of the wind instrument.

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 10/25/25, and re-aired 10/27/25).

SONG | ARTIST | ALBUM | LABEL

1. Suicide Blonde | INXS | X | Atlantic

2. Hand in Glove | The Smiths | The Smiths | Rough Trade

3. Handle With Care | Traveling Wilburys | Wilbury

4. Love Vigilantes | New Order | Low-Life | Factory

5. That's Alright | John Lee Hooker & Charlie Musselwhite | The Healer | BMG

6. As If You Read My Mind | Stevie Wonder | Hotter Than July | Motown

7. Samurai | Djavan & Stevie Wonder | Luz | CBS

8. Nightingales | Prefab Sprout | From Langley Park to Memphis | Epic

9. I Feel for You | Chaka Khan | I Feel for You | Warner

10. Trip Through Your Wires | U2 | Joshua Tree | Island

11. Achin' to Be | The Replacements | Don't Tell a Soul | Rhino

12. Small Town | John Mellencamp | Scarecrow | Riva

13. All Along The Watchtower | XTC | White Music | Virgin

14. The Factory | Warren Zevon | Sentimental Hygiene | Virgin

