All Access 80's #13 - 80's Stripped Down

On this week's episode of All-Access 80's, the theme was stripped down! While the 1980s were known for the "big" sound and "big" synthesizers, we got rid of those this week. We highlighted some of the more minimalistic, acoustic, and simplistic tunes (and covers of original "big" recordings") of the 1980s.

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 10/11/25, and re-aired 10/13/25).

SONG | ARTIST | ALBUM | LABEL

1. Just Like Heaven - Acoustic Version | The Cure | Acoustic Hits | Fiction

2. Fragile | Sting | ...Nothing Like The Sun | A&M

3. Sunspots | Bob Mould | Workbook | Virgin

4. Pride (In The Name Of Love) Songs of Surrender Edition | U2 | Songs of Surrender | Island

5. Atlantic City | Bruce Springsteen | Nebraska | Columbia

6. Love Will Tear Us Apart | Nouvelle Vague, Eloisia | Nouvelle vague | Kwaiden

7. In The Air Tonight - Live at Live Aid, Wembley 1985 | Phil Collins | Live Aid | The Band Aid Trust

8. Back to the Old House - John Peel Session | The Smiths | Hatful of Hollow | Warner

9. Each and Every One | Everything But The Girl | Everything But The Girl | Buzzin' Fly

10. Overkill - Acoustic Version | Colin Hay | Man @ Work | Compass

11. Here Comes a Regular | The Replacements | Tim (Expanded) | Sire

12. The Red Pony | John Fahey | God, Time And Causality | Shanachie

13. Fast Car | Tracy Chapman | Tracy Chapman | Elektra

14. Life by the Drop | Stevie Ray Vaughan | Archives | Epic