Homegrown Shows
Saturdays at 8pm on WSDL 90.7 FM or streaming online at delmarvapublicmedia.org
All Access 80's

All Access 80's #12 - Final Albums!

By Evan "87"
Published October 7, 2025 at 10:35 AM EDT
Roy Orbison shortly before his passing.
On this week's episode of All-Access 80's, the theme was final albums! Good things often don't last forever. The tracks showcased this week were off their final albums ever released, either because of their death, a band breakup, or numerous other reasons.

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 10/04/25, and re-aired 10/07/25).

AA80's ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

1. Synchronicity II | The Police | Synchronicity | A&M

2. You Take My Breath Away | Minnie Riperton | Love Lives Forever | Capitol

3. Save It for Later | The English Beat | Special Beat Service | I.R.S.

4. She Drives Me Crazy | Fine Young Cannibals | The Raw & The Cooked | I.R.S.

5. Three Card Trick | The Clash | Cut The Crap | CBS

6. Girlfriend in a Coma | The Smiths | Strangeways, Here We Come | Rough Trade

7. The Space Between | Roxy Music | Avalon | E'G

8. My Funny Valentine | Nico | Camera Obscura | Beggars Banquet

9. You Got It | Roy Orbison | Mystery Girl | Virgin

10. (Nothing But) Flowers | Talking Heads | Naked | EMI

11. Testify | Peter Tosh | No Nuclear War | EMI

12. For All We Know | Chet Baker | Cool Cat | Timeless

13. Kinetic | The Sound | Thunder Up | Nettwerk

All Access 80's
Evan "87"
Evan "87" is a recent graduate of Salisbury University, where he gained experience with the student run radio station WXSU.
