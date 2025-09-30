CONTACT US

All Access 80's #11 - Debut Albums!

By Evan "87"
Published September 30, 2025 at 2:33 PM EDT
Sinead O'Connor

On this week's episode of All-Access 80's, the theme was debut albums! Everyone had to start somewhere, and here we checked out artists and groups that debuted in the 80s, and checking out tracks from their first album release!

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 9/27/25, and re-aired 9/29/25).

AA80's ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

1. I Will Follow | U2 | Boy | Island

2. Planet Earth | Duran Duran | Duran Duran | Harvest

3. Mandinka | Sinead O'Connor | The Lion and the Cobra | Chrysalis

4. Wax and Wane | Cocteau Twins | Garlands | 4AD

5. The Boy Wonders | Aztec Camera | High Land, Hard Rain | Sire

6. Sister Europe | Psychedelic Furs | The Psychedelic Furs | CBS

7. Cherry Pie | Sade | Diamond Life | Epic

8. Pale Shelter | Tears for Fears | The Hurting | Vertigo

9. Stone Love | Kashif | Kashif | Arista

10. Contigo Quiero Estar | Selena | Selena | EMI Latin

11. I Don't Owe You Anything | The Smiths | The Smiths | Rough Trade

12. Levitate Me | Pixies | Come on Pilgrim | 4AD

13. Space Age Love Song | A Flock of Seagulls | A Flock of Seagulls | Jive

Evan "87"
Evan "87" is a recent graduate of Salisbury University, where he gained experience with the student run radio station WXSU.
