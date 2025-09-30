All Access 80's #11 - Debut Albums!

On this week's episode of All-Access 80's, the theme was debut albums! Everyone had to start somewhere, and here we checked out artists and groups that debuted in the 80s, and checking out tracks from their first album release!

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 9/27/25, and re-aired 9/29/25).

AA80's ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

1. I Will Follow | U2 | Boy | Island

2. Planet Earth | Duran Duran | Duran Duran | Harvest

3. Mandinka | Sinead O'Connor | The Lion and the Cobra | Chrysalis

4. Wax and Wane | Cocteau Twins | Garlands | 4AD

5. The Boy Wonders | Aztec Camera | High Land, Hard Rain | Sire

6. Sister Europe | Psychedelic Furs | The Psychedelic Furs | CBS

7. Cherry Pie | Sade | Diamond Life | Epic

8. Pale Shelter | Tears for Fears | The Hurting | Vertigo

9. Stone Love | Kashif | Kashif | Arista

10. Contigo Quiero Estar | Selena | Selena | EMI Latin

11. I Don't Owe You Anything | The Smiths | The Smiths | Rough Trade

12. Levitate Me | Pixies | Come on Pilgrim | 4AD

13. Space Age Love Song | A Flock of Seagulls | A Flock of Seagulls | Jive

