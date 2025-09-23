All Access 80's #10 - Old Folks!

On this week's episode of All-Access 80's, the theme was old folks in the 80's! How about those 60's and 70's legends that kept it going into the decade of giant hair? They deserve love too!

Here's what we played this week:

AA80's ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

Artist | Song | Album| Label

1. Big Love | Fleetwood Mac | Tango in the Night | Warner

2. Never In Your Sun | Stevie Wonder | In Square Circle | Tamla

3. Lay My Love | Brian Eno & John Cale | Wrong Way Up | Opal

4. Sweetheart Like You | Bob Dylan | Infidels | Columbia

5. Touch of Grey | Grateful Dead | In the Dark | Arista

6. Three of a Perfect Pair | King Crimson | Three of a Perfect Pair | E'G

7. New Frontier | Donald Fagen | The Nightfly | Warner Bros.

8. Modern Love | David Bowie | Let's Dance | EMI

9. New Moon Over Jamaica | Johnny Cash, Paul & Linda McCartney | Mercury

10. Ice Cream For Crow | Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band | Ice Cream for Crow | Virgin

11. Your Wildest Dreams | The Moody Blues | The Other Side Of Life | Polydor

12. Downtown Train | Tom Waits | Rain Dogs | Island