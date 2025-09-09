All Access 80s #9 - One Album Wonders

On this week's episode of All-Access 80's, the theme was One Album Wonders! - we uncovered 80s artists and bands who dropped one album and were never heard from again!

Here's what we played this week:

AA80's ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

Artist | Song | Album| Label

1. Swallowed by the Cracks | David + David | Boomtown | A&M

2. Tarantula | Colourbox | Tarantula | 4AD

3. Bad Town | Operation Ivy | Energy | Lookout

4. Our Dust | A.C. Marias | One Of Our Girls (Has Gone Missing) | Mute

5. There She Goes | The La's | The La's | Go!

6. Love | Junior Delahaye | Showcase | Wackie's

7. Adventures in Success | Will Powers | Dancing for Mental Health | Island

8. Love Insane | Dif Juz | Extractions | 4AD

9. Rehab Doll | Green River | Rehab Doll | Sub Pop

10. Second Skin | Hugo Largo | Drum | Relativity

11. The Promise | When In Rome | When In Rome | Virgin

12. Cry Boy Cry | Blue Zoo | 2 By 2 | Magnet - in hindsight I realize they do have two albums! oops!

13. Dream Lover | Liz Hogue | Vicious & Fresh | Gold City

14. I Don't Wanna Be Friends With You | Shop Assistants | Will Anything Happen | Blue Guitar

15. Goodbye Horses | Q Lazzarus | Goodbye Horses | All Nations

