All Access 80s #8 - 80's Electronica!
On this week's episode of All-Access 80's, the theme was Electronica- we plugged in to the beeps and boops coming from synthesizers of the decade, and the artists & bands who pioneered this sound!
Here's what we played this week:
AA80's ARTISTS & PLAYLIST
Artist | Song | Album| Label
1. Paul Hardcastle | Rainforest | Rain Forest | Profile
2. Rockit | Herbie Hancock | Future Shock | Columbia
3. Man Made | Man Parrish | Man Parrish | Polydor
4. Face Up | New Order | Low-Life | Factory
5. Cosmic Cars | Cybotron | Enter | Fantasy
6. U T | Yellow Magic Orchestra | BGM | Alfa
7. Everything Counts | Depeche Mode | Construction Time Again | Sire
8. Bye Bye | Mr. Fingers | Ammnesia | Jack Trax
9. The Child with a Lion | Harold Budd | The White Arcades | Opal
10. Pacific - 707 | 808 State | Pacific | ZTT
11. Happy Station | Fun Fun | Have Fun! | Dureco
12. Pocket Calculator | Kraftwerk | Computer World | Kling Klang