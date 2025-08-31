CONTACT US

All Access 80s #8 - 80's Electronica!

By Evan "87"
Published August 31, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT
Kraftwerk

On this week's episode of All-Access 80's, the theme was Electronica- we plugged in to the beeps and boops coming from synthesizers of the decade, and the artists & bands who pioneered this sound!

Here's what we played this week:

AA80's ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

Artist | Song | Album| Label

1. Paul Hardcastle | Rainforest | Rain Forest | Profile

2. Rockit | Herbie Hancock | Future Shock | Columbia

3. Man Made | Man Parrish | Man Parrish | Polydor

4. Face Up | New Order | Low-Life | Factory

5. Cosmic Cars | Cybotron | Enter | Fantasy

6. U T | Yellow Magic Orchestra | BGM | Alfa

7. Everything Counts | Depeche Mode | Construction Time Again | Sire

8. Bye Bye | Mr. Fingers | Ammnesia | Jack Trax

9. The Child with a Lion | Harold Budd | The White Arcades | Opal

10. Pacific - 707 | 808 State | Pacific | ZTT

11. Happy Station | Fun Fun | Have Fun! | Dureco

12. Pocket Calculator | Kraftwerk | Computer World | Kling Klang

Evan "87"
Evan "87" is a recent graduate of Salisbury University, where he gained experience with the student run radio station WXSU.
