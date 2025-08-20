All Access 80s #7 - Dreamscapes

On this week's episode of All-Access 80's, the theme was DREAMSCAPES - we flipped around to some ethereal and "make you float" kinda' tunes from the 80s decade.

Here's what we played this week:

AA80's ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

Artist | Song | Album| Label

1. Your Silent Face | New Order | Power, Corruption & Lies | Factus

2. Headlights on the Parade | The Blue Nile | Hats | Linn

3. Mysteries of Love | Julee Cruise | Floating Into the Night | Warner

4. Little Lies | Fleetwood Mac | Tango in the Night | Warner

5. When Love Breaks Down | Prefab Sprout | Steve McQueen | Kitchenware

6. Last Train Home | Pat Metheny Group | Still Life (Talking) | Geffen

7. Birthday | The Sugarcubes | Life's Too Good | Elektra

8. If You Were Here Tonight | Alexander O'Neal | Alexander O'Neal | Tabu

9. Enigma of the Absolute | Dead can Dance |Spleen and Ideal | 4AD

10. Deep Blue Day | Brian Eno | Apollo | Editions EG

11. Closedown | The Cure | Disintegration | Elektra

12. Lorelei | Cocteau Twins | Treasure | 4AD