All Access 80s #7 - Dreamscapes
On this week's episode of All-Access 80's, the theme was DREAMSCAPES - we flipped around to some ethereal and "make you float" kinda' tunes from the 80s decade.
Here's what we played this week:
AA80's ARTISTS & PLAYLIST
Artist | Song | Album| Label
1. Your Silent Face | New Order | Power, Corruption & Lies | Factus
2. Headlights on the Parade | The Blue Nile | Hats | Linn
3. Mysteries of Love | Julee Cruise | Floating Into the Night | Warner
4. Little Lies | Fleetwood Mac | Tango in the Night | Warner
5. When Love Breaks Down | Prefab Sprout | Steve McQueen | Kitchenware
6. Last Train Home | Pat Metheny Group | Still Life (Talking) | Geffen
7. Birthday | The Sugarcubes | Life's Too Good | Elektra
8. If You Were Here Tonight | Alexander O'Neal | Alexander O'Neal | Tabu
9. Enigma of the Absolute | Dead can Dance |Spleen and Ideal | 4AD
10. Deep Blue Day | Brian Eno | Apollo | Editions EG
11. Closedown | The Cure | Disintegration | Elektra
12. Lorelei | Cocteau Twins | Treasure | 4AD