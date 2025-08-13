All Access 80s #6 - Live 80's
On this week's episode of All-Access 80's, the theme was LIVE! - we heard some electric and beautiful performances from the 80s decade.
Here's what we played this week:
AA80's ARTISTS & PLAYLIST
Artist | Song | Album| Label
1. Crosseyed and Painless | Talking Heads | Stop Making Sense| Sire
2. Passion - Live | Millie Jackson | Live and Outrageous | Spring
3. Letter to Evan | Bill Evans | Paris Concert Edition 2 | Elektra
4. Promenade: Cote Bamoko II | Art Ensemble of Chicago | Urban Bushmen | ECM
5. Asayake | CASIOPEA | Mint Jams | Alfa
6. I Have The Touch (Live) | Peter GAbriel | Plays Live | Charisma
7. Bigmouth Strikes Again - Live | The Smiths | Rank | Rough Trade
8. Me and Julio Down By The Schoolyard | Simon & Garfunkel | Concert in Central Park | Warner Bros.
9. Frizzle Fry | Primus | Suck on This | Caroline
10. Dear Prudence - Live | Siouxsie and the Banshees | Nocturne | Geffen
11. Bad - Live | U2 | Wide Awake in America | Island