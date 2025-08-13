CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)
What do federal funding cuts mean for Delmarva Public Media? LEARN MORE
Saturdays at 8pm on WSDL 90.7 FM or streaming online at delmarvapublicmedia.org
All Access 80's

All Access 80s #6 - Live 80's

By Evan "87"
Published August 13, 2025 at 3:47 PM EDT

On this week's episode of All-Access 80's, the theme was LIVE! - we heard some electric and beautiful performances from the 80s decade.

Here's what we played this week:

AA80's ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

Artist | Song | Album| Label

1. Crosseyed and Painless | Talking Heads | Stop Making Sense| Sire

2. Passion - Live | Millie Jackson | Live and Outrageous | Spring

3. Letter to Evan | Bill Evans | Paris Concert Edition 2 | Elektra

4. Promenade: Cote Bamoko II | Art Ensemble of Chicago | Urban Bushmen | ECM

5. Asayake | CASIOPEA | Mint Jams | Alfa

6. I Have The Touch (Live) | Peter GAbriel | Plays Live | Charisma

7. Bigmouth Strikes Again - Live | The Smiths | Rank | Rough Trade

8. Me and Julio Down By The Schoolyard | Simon & Garfunkel | Concert in Central Park | Warner Bros.

9. Frizzle Fry | Primus | Suck on This | Caroline

10. Dear Prudence - Live | Siouxsie and the Banshees | Nocturne | Geffen

11. Bad - Live | U2 | Wide Awake in America | Island

All Access 80's
Evan "87"
Evan "87" is a recent graduate of Salisbury University, where he gained experience with the student run radio station WXSU.
See stories by Evan "87"