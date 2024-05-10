Several New Programs to Debut This Weekend

Beginning this week!

Brand new seasons of:

Live From the Grand Teton Music Festival

Sundays at 3pm, WSCL 89.5 FM

Every summer, the nation’s top musicians come together at the base of the majestic Teton Range in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to create and all-star Festival Orchestra for the Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra under the leadership of Maestro Donald Runnicles. The Wall Street Journal has called the Grand Teton Music Festival, "One of the best places to hear classical music in the summer.”

Live from the Grand Teton Music Festival is now in its seventh year. The 2024 edition of the radio series is co-hosted by Sir Donald Runnicles and Jeff Counts.

This year’s edition includes appearances by: Madeline Adkins - Jader Bignamini - Yefim Bronfman - Gregory Clinton - Stéphane Denève - James Ehnes - Caroline Gilbert - José González Granero - Laura Ha - Marc-André Hamelin - Sue Heineman - Jerry Hou - Ling Ling Huang - Jennifer Humphreys - Conrad Jones - Kimi Kawashima - Stephanie Key - Marta Krechkovsky - Anna Kruger - Thomas Lehman - Allegra Lilly - Megan Marino - Ana Maria Martinez - Jessica Mathaes - Thalia Moore - Holly Mulcahy - Kelley O’Connor - Christopher Oglesby - Garrick Ohlsson - Christian Reif - Rodell Rosel - Adelle Eslinger

*Show replaces “Gateways Radio”

Pittsburgh Symphony Radio

Wednesdays at 7pm, WSCL 89.5 FM

Pittsburgh Symphony Radio proudly brings one of the nation's top-ranking orchestras to classical music lovers nationwide. Host Jim Cunningham and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra captivate audiences with works from the standard repertoire as well as by new composers in world premiere performances. As indicated by the thousands of letters fans send in each season, the PSO richly deserves its acclaim. Pittsburgh Symphony Radio — one thrilling concert after another!

*Show replaces "Deutsche Welle Festival Concerts"



Brand New Shows:

Heifetz on Air

Sundays at 4pm, WSCL 89.5 FM

Each week, Heifetz On Air presents captivating performances by Heifetz International Music Institute students, alums, and faculty -- recorded on stage in Staunton and in WTJU's Charlottesville studios.

*Show replaces “The Score with Edmund Stone”

Modern Jetset

Saturdays at 11am, WSDL 90.7 FM

Modern Jetset, your weekly adventure through eclectic new releases and the vintage sounds that inspire them.

Host Iris Berkeley is your pilot for a weekly round-the-world trip through music from soul to synthpop, reggae to R&B, Latin to lounge, and more. With a strong focus on new and recent releases, Modern Jetset also connects the dots between fresh new favorites and the vintage sounds and retro selections that inspire today's independent music landscape.

*Show replaces “No, I Know Podcast"