Sandy Brown

Sandy joined Delmarva Public Media in 2025 as a way to continue her passion for connecting communities.

She served as the Executive Director of Mid-Shore Pro Bono (now Shore Legal Access) for 13 years which gave her keen insight to the importance of collaboration and a deep understanding the Eastern Shore and its residents. Her love of the region and the people here show through her community engagement with many non-profits and organizations.

Originally from New York, Sandy first moved to Chestertown, MD in 1994 and relocated to Easton in 2000. She is active with the Talbot County Master Gardeners and serves on the Boards for Talbot Arts, the St. Michaels Farmers Market and Talbot County Department of Social Services. She also volunteers for Plein Air Easton and several other organizations when needed. Oh, and she loves radio. Especially public radio.