Chelsea Boog

Chelsea first joined Delmarva Public Media as Membership Coordinator from 2016–2019 and returned in 2025 as our Marketing and Membership Manager. Originally from Howard County, Maryland, Chelsea came to Salisbury to attend Salisbury University, where she earned a Bachelor’s in Marketing and Communications and later a Master’s in Business Administration. She also holds a degree in Baking and Pastry Arts from Johnson & Wales University.

Her passion for nonprofit work and community impact has guided her career, both in public media and beyond. Chelsea values the opportunity to connect with listeners and members while being part of a small, dedicated team making big things happen on the Eastern Shore.

Now proud to call Delmar home with her husband, a local, Chelsea is also a mom of three and continues to channel her creativity and commitment into serving the community she loves.

