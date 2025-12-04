The Listening Booth Hosts First Key Change Award Reception

The Listening Booth is a place where the musicians can stretch their talents and learn from others. Delmarva Public Media's Jenny O'Connor has a profile of this unique non-profit in Lewes.

O'CONNOR: In the streets of Lewes Delaware, you can hear original music drifting out into the streets from the listening booth, but the songs are only part of the story. The venue is also home to a nonprofit. This month, they're launching a new tradition for Delmarva Public Media. I'm Jenny O'Connor. The Listening Booth is a nonprofit organization and music venue in Lewes Delaware. Marissa Levy Lerer is the co-founder and director of The Listening Booth, and she says the heart of their organization goes far beyond concerts.

LEVY LERER: Part of our nonprofit is this combating the loneliness epidemic and bringing people together in community, and we just thought it might be a good idea to kind of celebrate particular people in our community who are sort of embodying the spirit of our mission.

O'CONNOR: While many people know The Listening Booth as a vibrant music venue, Marissa says the nonprofit side of their mission often gets overlooked.

LEVY LERER: We really formed as a community center first more than a music venue, right? A place that people can gather and be together and focus around a common interest, which is music and songwriting.

O'CONNOR: This year, The Listening Booth is launching its first ever Key Change Award Gala, a celebration that will also become their annual fundraiser. The Key Change Award honors a community member who embodies their mission of connection, creativity, and challenging the status quo. Marissa says the name "key change" came from a long creative search.

LEVY LERER: Generally in a piece of music, the key change is that sort of massively dramatic moment, and so we felt like that really embodies what we're trying to do as an organization.

O'CONNOR: For their first year the award will be presented to US Representative Sarah McBride, A decision that Marissa says carries some complexities.

LEVY LERER: I wouldn't say that we're overtly political. I mean, It's both good and bad that Sarah is our first recipient because we don't want to be [and] we're not in politics, but I think that she sort of embodies so much more than just politics. So that made sense for us.

O'CONNOR: And while a politician is the inaugural honoree, this award is designed for all kinds of community builders.

LEVY LERER: Probably next year we won't have a politician. Maybe it'll be a musician, or maybe it'll be a builder or a real estate agent or whatever, but just somebody who's fighting to make a more inclusive, community oriented world.

O'CONNOR: Marissa hopes the gala will also help the public understand The Listening Booth's broader purpose.

LEVY LERER: It adds a little bit of credibility into what we're doing as an organization to show that we can really make an impact in the nonprofit world. People often come for the music and then realize that it's a beautiful community that they want to be part of.

O'CONNOR: The gala itself reflects that sense of community as it's created with local artists, chefs, and musicians in mind.

LEVY LERER: We all do better when we all do better, just incorporating as many local people as we can. So we love Megan Kee. She can do refined food, she can do street food. She can kind of do whatever. We're also bringing on Lewes Printing.

O'CONNOR: Even the physical award is a piece of local craftsmanship.

LEVY LERER: He made the award out of piano keys and some guitar strings, and resin and wood, it's so beautiful.

O'CONNOR: Proceeds from the gala will support the nonprofits free public programming. The Listening Booth is also entering a new era with lots of growth on the horizon, making this fundraiser especially important.

LEVY LERER: We're going to be launching a membership program next year. We're also starting a scholarship fund for our lesson program.

O'CONNOR: Through the Key Change award gala, The Listening Booth hopes to spotlight the people who make their community stronger and to continue creating a space where no one feels alone. The event will be held on Monday, December 8th from 5:30 to 9:30 PM at The Listening Booth in Lewes, Delaware. For more information, just visit listeningbooth.com. For Delmarva Public Media, I'm Jenny O'Connor.

