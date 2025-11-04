Salvation Army Kicks Off Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army in Salisbury is kicking off its Red Kettle campaign. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with Major Dr. Colin DeVault about his hopes for the effort and its impact on those in need.

RUSH: Soon it'll be time to hear the ringing of the bells and the appearance of the Salvation Army "Red Kettles" outside your local stores. This is Don Rush. [The] Campaign will kick off with a breakfast at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury on November 12th, in this excerpt from this week's Delmarva Today we talk with Major Dr. Colin DeVault, with the Salvation Army in Salisbury.

DEVAULT: Here in Salisbury, we begin the Red Kettle campaign with a kickoff breakfast each year, which has a long history. I'm not sure exactly how long, but 20, 30 years I believe. And this year we've moved it from a recognition of what we've done last year to really a kickoff for this year and as a fundraiser to help us really figure out how to fund the work and ministry that we do, not only at Christmas, but throughout the year. And that transition has been a good one for us, this year. We're hoping that people that morning will really kick off the whole Christmas season for them. It'll lift their spirits, just give them insight and a way forward.

RUSH: So what is it like to be out there standing with a red kettle? People come by, obviously drop things off, maybe even chat with you. What's that like?

DEVAULT: It's actually pretty exciting to stand there. You meet tons of people, of course, each with their story. Some people just put coins in and some just walk by. But many people stop and tell you their story of grandparents or parents or their own growing up and what the Salvation Army meant for them. How in some cases they wouldn't have had a Christmas at all without the Salvation Army. And I'm always grateful that the Army was there at those points for them. But I know that there's a new generation, there are many that we serve that it makes a huge difference for them. This year with the Angel Tree Program, we have signed up 511 families, which is 1,238 children. That's a huge deal. 1,238 children will be affected by what people do in the kettle.

RUSH: In terms of, particularly the children, at this time of season, what do you think it means to them to get something like that, that perhaps they might not have gotten? I mean, this is the age which everybody's exchanging gifts and all that kind of thing, but what do you think it means to them, particularly?

DEVAULT: You can't tell exactly what it's going to do for children. Children are very resilient, and I think there will be still probably children who wake up Christmas morning and a very meager setting, very small gifts that many would consider insignificant. And for them that becomes the normal. But I think what this does, really for parents who don't know "I remember my own Christmases. How am I going to reproduce that for my children under these circumstances in this economy?" And some of them just have no idea where to turn, and the Salvation Army is an answer.

RUSH: So what is the goal this year?

DEVAULT: Our Red Kettle campaign goal this year is 130,000. We don't often think about the other work that we do, but that will not only provide for us Christmas, but throughout the year.

RUSH: Major Dr. Colin DeVault with the Salvation Army in Salisbury and the kickoff of the Red Kettle campaign. The full interview can be heard on this Friday's Delmarva Today at Noon on WSDL and WESM, this is Don Rush for Delmarva Public Media.

