Live Radio Broadcast of the 2025 Maryland Folk Festival Scheduled on WESM and WSDL

Delmarva Public Media is once again proud to be producing the live radio broadcast of the 2025 Maryland Folk Festival on WESM 91.3 FM and WSDL 90.7 FM.

The event can also be streamed online at delmarvapublicmedia.org.

The broadcast will begin on Friday, September 19th at 6pm from the Perdue Dance Stage and will continue on Saturday from 12pm to 9:30pm.

Special thanks to Tidal Health for sponsoring this year's live radio broadcast.

More information and the schedule of performers can be found here: