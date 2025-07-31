What Price Physical Beauty?

Surrounded by products that are supposed to make us match society's physical ideal, billions are spent each year in the effort to achieve that image. In this excerpt from this week's Delmarva Today Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with Hollywood Reporter Gary Baum about his new novel "In Pursuit of Beauty" that tells the tale of a plastic surgeon who becomes obsessed with achieving that perfection for herself and others. The full interview can be heard on this Friday's Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM.