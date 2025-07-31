CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)
What do federal funding cuts mean for Delmarva Public Media? LEARN MORE

What Price Physical Beauty?

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published July 31, 2025 at 10:28 AM EDT
Book Cover

Surrounded by products that are supposed to make us match society's physical ideal, billions are spent each year in the effort to achieve that image. In this excerpt from this week's Delmarva Today Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with Hollywood Reporter Gary Baum about his new novel "In Pursuit of Beauty" that tells the tale of a plastic surgeon who becomes obsessed with achieving that perfection for herself and others. The full interview can be heard on this Friday's Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM.
Local News
Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
See stories by Don Rush