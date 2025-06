Just how much nitrogen should a farmer put on his crops? That's the question many are asking with concerns over the impact on the Chesapeake Bay and its waterways. In our weekly series with the Bay Journal Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with editor-at-large Karl Blankenship about his new series on struggle to improve the health of the watershed. The full interview can be heard on this Friday's Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM.