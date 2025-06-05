Salisbury Caught in Legal Squeeze in Marina Landing Project (Delmarva Today Excerpt)
Salisbury is facing a $40 million lawsuit by developers over the Marina Landing Project with another threatened by a nearby restaurant. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with Mike Dunn, President and CEO of the Greater Salisbury Committee and a longtime observer of local politics, on the history and implications for the city. The full interview can be heard on this Friday's Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM.