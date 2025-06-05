CONTACT US

Salisbury Caught in Legal Squeeze in Marina Landing Project (Delmarva Today Excerpt)

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published June 5, 2025 at 9:37 AM EDT
Proposed Marina Landing Project
Fisher Architecture Interior Design
Proposed Marina Landing Project

Salisbury is facing a $40 million lawsuit by developers over the Marina Landing Project with another threatened by a nearby restaurant. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with Mike Dunn, President and CEO of the Greater Salisbury Committee and a longtime observer of local politics, on the history and implications for the city. The full interview can be heard on this Friday's Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM.

Local News
Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
