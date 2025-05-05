Rappelling Down a 14 Story SBY Building, Calling Attention to Poverty on Eastern Shore

On Friday, several dozen volunteers who donated to the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore got a chance to rappel from the top of the 14-story Ross Building in downtown Salisbury. The event, which took place before several hundred spectators on Main Street, was called Over the Edge. It was intended to raise money and dramatize the plight of tens of thousands of local families on the Eastern Shore who live, not only in poverty, but right on the edge. Kevin Diaz was there and has this report.