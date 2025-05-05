CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

Rappelling Down a 14 Story SBY Building, Calling Attention to Poverty on Eastern Shore

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published May 5, 2025 at 11:08 AM EDT
Preparing to Rappel Down Ross Building in Downtown Salisbury
Kevin Diaz
Preparing to Rappel Down Ross Building in Downtown Salisbury

On Friday, several dozen volunteers who donated to the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore got a chance to rappel from the top of the 14-story Ross Building in downtown Salisbury. The event, which took place before several hundred spectators on Main Street, was called Over the Edge. It was intended to raise money and dramatize the plight of tens of thousands of local families on the Eastern Shore who live, not only in poverty, but right on the edge. Kevin Diaz was there and has this report.

Local News
Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
See stories by Don Rush