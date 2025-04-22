Earth Day: Climate Change Hits An American Street

We often think about climate change as a global phenomenon but it can often be seen in the changes that take place in your backyard. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks to Mike Tidwell, founder of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network and author of a new book entitled, "The Lost Trees of Willow Avenue: A Story of Climate and Hope on One American Street" in which he describes the deaths of some of the oldest trees in Takoma Park, Maryland. The full interview can be heard on this Friday's Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM.