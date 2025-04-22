CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

Earth Day: Climate Change Hits An American Street

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published April 22, 2025 at 10:26 AM EDT
Book Cover

We often think about climate change as a global phenomenon but it can often be seen in the changes that take place in your backyard. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks to Mike Tidwell, founder of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network and author of a new book entitled, "The Lost Trees of Willow Avenue: A Story of Climate and Hope on One American Street" in which he describes the deaths of some of the oldest trees in Takoma Park, Maryland. The full interview can be heard on this Friday's Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM.

Local News
Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
See stories by Don Rush