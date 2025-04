With the rapid population growth comes houses, highways and shopping malls. In our week series with the Bay Journal we talk with reporter Jeremy Cox on the publication's new series about the impact of development on the waterways of the Chesapeake Bay. The full interview can be heard on this Friday's Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM. Cox invites anyone who wants to nominate a particular waterway for the series to contact him at jcox@bayjournal.com.