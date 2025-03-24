Clean Slate Laws: Expunging Old Criminal Convictions

Research has shown that after a period of 5 to 7 years, a person with a criminal record is no more likely to commit a crime than any other member of the general public. But having an old criminal case on your record can stand in the way of jobs, housing and professional licensing. Possibly forever. About a dozen states have adopted Clean Slate laws to give certain types of non-violent offenders a second chance in life. But not Maryland. Kevin Diaz takes a look.