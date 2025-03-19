MPT: One Year Anniversary of the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

This month marks the one year anniversary of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse when the container vessel Dali slammed into the structure after losing its power. Maryland Public Television takes a look back at those tragic days and how Baltimore and Maryland have begun to move forward. The documentary entitled, "Key Bridge: Reflect, Recover, Rebuild" will air tonight at 8 p.m. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with Troy Mosley, the film's executive producer and MPT' s managing director of content.