MPT: One Year Anniversary of the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published March 19, 2025 at 10:38 AM EDT
Collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge
MPT
Collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge

This month marks the one year anniversary of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse when the container vessel Dali slammed into the structure after losing its power. Maryland Public Television takes a look back at those tragic days and how Baltimore and Maryland have begun to move forward. The documentary entitled, "Key Bridge: Reflect, Recover, Rebuild" will air tonight at 8 p.m. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with Troy Mosley, the film's executive producer and MPT' s managing director of content.
Local News
Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
