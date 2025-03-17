MD Celebrates the Black 6888 Postal Battalion

Some stories take a while to be told, and the story of the predominantly Black Six Triple Eight Postal Battalion in World War II is one of them. Only recently, thanks to a Netflix film, has their story been widely told. The group’s 855 women included at least 19 from Maryland, including at least five from the Eastern Shore. In Annapolis, March 9th was proclaimed the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion Day. And locally on the Eastern Shore, a number of presentations are being organized by the Maryland 250 Commission, the Chipman Cultural Center in Salisbury, the Beach to Bay Heritage Area and the Heart of the Chesapeake Heritage Area. Delmarva Public Media's Sydney Rutledge-Smith has this portrait.