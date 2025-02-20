CONTACT US

US European Relations on the Rocks

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published February 20, 2025 at 10:13 AM EST
President Trump issued his harshest words yet against Ukrainian President Zelensky while Vice President JD Vance scolded the Europeans and met with a far right German AfD political party. In this excerpt from this week's Delmarva Today Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with Todd Becker, Salisbury University adjunct professor and former US Foreign Service Officer in Europe, about the latest flare up. The full interview can be heard on Delmarva Today this Friday at noon on WSDL and WESM.
Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
