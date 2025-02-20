US European Relations on the Rocks

President Trump issued his harshest words yet against Ukrainian President Zelensky while Vice President JD Vance scolded the Europeans and met with a far right German AfD political party. In this excerpt from this week's Delmarva Today Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with Todd Becker, Salisbury University adjunct professor and former US Foreign Service Officer in Europe, about the latest flare up. The full interview can be heard on Delmarva Today this Friday at noon on WSDL and WESM.