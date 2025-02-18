UMES Welcomes Dr. Michael Eric Dyson for Inaugural Presidential Lecture Series

In the run-up to the University's Inaugural Presidential Lecture series this Wednesday at the Ella Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center, Delmarva Public Media's Bryan Russo spoke with this year’s guest speaker. Dr. Michael Eric Dyson.

Dr. Dyson is currently a distinguished professor at Vanderbilt University, as well as a prominent media personality. he’s a former preacher and the author of 25 books including 7 New York Times Best Sellers

His eloquent and often intriguing perspectives on race, social justice and contemporary culture have made him a highly sought after person to try to provide precedent during what may feel like otherwise unprecedented times.

(The full interview can be heard on Delmarva Today on Friday and Sunday at 12pm on WESM and WSDL.)