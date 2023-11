A Bronx Tale is a 1993 coming of age film about an Italian-American boy who is caught between a mafia boss and the values of his honest hardworking father. The film is an adaption of a play by actor Chazz Palminteri who has once again brought the characters to life in a One Man Show. Delmarva Public Media's Bryan Russo talked with the actor about his career and show which he will perform at Bally's Casino Resort in Dover tonight.