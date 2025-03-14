Scot Sax and Suzie Brown: Partners in Life and in Music

Delmarva Public Media's Arts and Culture reporter Jenny O'Connor chatted with Nashville based Grammy-award winning songwriter Scot Sax and acclaimed singer-songwriter (and world renowned cardiologist) Suzie Brown about how they balance life as a couple, as parents, as professionals and as creative people.

They will be performing at the Listening Booth in Lewes, DE on Friday, March 14 at 7pm.

Information and Tickets: https://www.listeningbooth.com/events/scot-sax-and-suzie-brown-with-jenna-nicholls