Scot Sax and Suzie Brown: Partners in Life and in Music

Delmarva Public Media | By Bryan Russo
Published March 14, 2025 at 12:40 PM EDT
submitted photo
Scot Sax and Suzie Brown

Delmarva Public Media's Arts and Culture reporter Jenny O'Connor chatted with Nashville based Grammy-award winning songwriter Scot Sax and acclaimed singer-songwriter (and world renowned cardiologist) Suzie Brown about how they balance life as a couple, as parents, as professionals and as creative people.

They will be performing at the Listening Booth in Lewes, DE on Friday, March 14 at 7pm.

Information and Tickets: https://www.listeningbooth.com/events/scot-sax-and-suzie-brown-with-jenna-nicholls
Bryan Russo
Bryan brings over 20 years of broadcasting and journalism experience to Delmarva Public Media after doing multi-award-winning work for WAMU/WRAU-FM as the host of “Coastal Connection” and as its coastal reporter. He’s contributed to national entities like the BBC, NPR, and the Associated Press, and worked the local newsbeat at the Maryland Coast Dispatch in Ocean City.
